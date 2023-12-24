Rush Sends Message to AEW After Continental Classic Loss

– At last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland defeated Rush, effectively eliminating the wrestler from the Continental Classic tournament. Los Faccion Ingobernables member Preston Vance released a video later where cameras caught up with Rush after his loss. Despite the loss and being out of contention to win the tournament, Rush and LFI are undeterred.

Rush said on his loss, “Let me tell you something! The Continental Classic has taught me about my weaknesses. To rise above injuries. It has taught me about not being overconfident and how I must keep walking to open my through this way long path I must walk. And you or you say think this is the end for El Toro Blanco Rush? Do you think this is the end for Los Faccion Ingobernables?! Let me tell you something! This is it! … Prepare for war!”

Vance added that the whole tournament was “bull****” and that Rush’s opponents “cheated.” Rush added, “2024 will be the year of LFI! It will be the year of the Bull! Because remember, if you mess with the bull, you get the horns!”

Preston Vance added in the caption, “I’ve been overlooked, undervalued, and under appreciated. Im done waiting. We’ve sat back long enough. There isn’t a person, tag team, or faction that can stand in our way. We are coming for you. And if you think this is about you it is. #LFI #AEW #PerroPeligroso #AEWDynamite”