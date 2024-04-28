wrestling / News
RUSH Sends Message To AEW Locker Room Following Collision Return
April 28, 2024
As previously reported, RUSH returned on last night’s episode of AEW Collision after several months away due to injury. In an exclusive video posted to social media, El Toro Blanco sent a message to the AEW roster.
He said: “Everybody saw what I did? Well, this message is for everyone in this locker room. Rush is back! Just remember, if you mess with the bull, you get the horns!”
EXCLUSIVE: RUSH sends a warning to the #AEW locker room, after a violent return on #AEWCollision 👊@rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/jOl0ceYcTb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
