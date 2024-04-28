wrestling / News

RUSH Sends Message To AEW Locker Room Following Collision Return

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RUSH AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, RUSH returned on last night’s episode of AEW Collision after several months away due to injury. In an exclusive video posted to social media, El Toro Blanco sent a message to the AEW roster.

He said: “Everybody saw what I did? Well, this message is for everyone in this locker room. Rush is back! Just remember, if you mess with the bull, you get the horns!

