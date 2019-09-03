Rush Set For ROH World Title Match At Death Before Dishonor

– Ring of Honor announced that Rush will get a World Title match on Sept. 27 at Death Before Dishonor.

RUSH has looked like a future world champion ever since he stepped foot in Ring of Honor, and now “El Toro Blanco” has an opportunity to prove that the future has arrived.

The Mexican star will challenge for the ROH World Title in the main event of the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. He will face the winner of the title match at Global Wars Espectacular in Chicago on Sept. 7 between ROH World Champion Matt Taven and CMLL star Volador Jr.

RUSH, who has not been pinned or forced to submit since making his ROH debut in December, confronted Taven at Summer Supercard last month and declared that he was coming for the ROH World Championship.

Taven, who has handed PCO and Jeff Cobb their only pinfall losses in ROH, said in an interview that aired on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” that he also will be the one who puts a blemish on RUSH’s perfect record.

The bad blood between RUSH and Taven dates back to last year’s CMLL 85th Anniversary Show, when RUSH and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Taven and Volador Jr. in a Hair vs. Hair Match. Before Taven can worry about RUSH, however, he’ll first have to get past Volador Jr. who has pinned Taven multiple times over the past year, including at this past weekend’s CMLL Grand Prix in Mexico.

There’s plenty of history between RUSH and Volador Jr., as well. The two luchadors have faced each other numerous times in singles and tag matches in CMLL over the past decade. In their most recent singles match, RUSH defeated Volador Jr. in a two-out-of-three falls contest in July.

The world title picture in ROH has never been hotter. A tournament to determine the ROH World Title challenger at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December begins at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and continues the next night in the same venue at Death Before Dishonor Fallout. Cobb also has a future world title opportunity by virtue of winning a Defy or Deny Match last week.

Will RUSH make history by winning the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor? Or will Taven or Volador Jr. end RUSH's undefeated run in ROH?