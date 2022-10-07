RUSH Shares Picture Of Andrade El Idolo Online Following Reports of Dynamite Altercation

Following reports that Andrade El Idolo was sent home following an altercation with Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite, RUSH shared a picture implying support for his stablemate. As reported, Andrade was reportedly sent home after a backstage scuffle with Guevara stemming from their online feud over comments made by Andrade on a podcast. It was reported on Thursday that Guevara was not sent home because he didn’t throw a punch or attempt to fight back, though one source did say Guevara shoved Andrade after the latter man spun him around to confront him.

Rush posted a photo of himself, Andrade, and Jose The Assistant to Twitter, captioning it: