RUSH Teases AEW TV Return On Social Media: ‘See You Soon’

RUSH is hinting that he and Dralistico will be back on AEW TV soon. The two brothers and AEW stars have been off TV since the end of October due to family matters, and RUSH teased a potential return soon when he posted to Twitter on Monday.

RUSH shared a couple of photos of himself and Dralistico, writing:

“HERMANOS MUÑOZ SEE YOU SOON

#AEW #LFI”

No word as of yet on when the two may return to TV.