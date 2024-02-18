wrestling / News
Rush Says He’s Working On Visa Issues Following Recent Injury
As previously reported, Rush announced that he has been medically cleared to wrestle after suffering a torn hamstring at AEW Worlds End. In a post on Twitter, he noted that he is now trying to get a visa through AEW. His post came after someone accused him of lying about the injury.
He wrote: “I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries.”
