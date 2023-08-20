Voice of Rush Heard During AEW Collision, Wants To Repair LFI

During tonight’s AEW Collision, the voice of Rush was heard during a video, demanding something be done about La Faccion Ingobernable. The clip showed Jose The Assistant get a call from El Toro Blanco, who demanded everyone meet him in Mexico. Then it showed Dralistico and Preston Vance get abducted while they were in the country.

Rush hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since the May 26 episode of Rampage, where LFI lost to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.