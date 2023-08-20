wrestling / News
Voice of Rush Heard During AEW Collision, Wants To Repair LFI
August 19, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s AEW Collision, the voice of Rush was heard during a video, demanding something be done about La Faccion Ingobernable. The clip showed Jose The Assistant get a call from El Toro Blanco, who demanded everyone meet him in Mexico. Then it showed Dralistico and Preston Vance get abducted while they were in the country.
Rush hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since the May 26 episode of Rampage, where LFI lost to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.
"This has to change…" – @rushtoroblanco
Watch #AEWCollision Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/vCLWXk8TWq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cash Wheeler Released From Jail Following Aggravated Assault Arrest
- Booker T Clarifies His Comments About CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo, Doesn’t Trust Secondhand Info
- Zach Gowen On What Led To His WWE Release, Praises Jim Ross
- AEW Executives, Roster Members Were Reportedly Surprised By Cash Wheeler Arrest