Rush vs. Dalton Castle Added To ROH Summer Supercard

Ring of Honor has announced that a no disqualification match between RUSH and Dalton Castle has been set for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9 in Toronto. Here’s a press release:

Dalton Castle has yet to gain a victory over RUSH, but he certainly has succeeded in getting the intense luchador’s attention.

“El Toro Blanco” is seeing red after Castle’s actions last weekend and is champing at the bit to get his hands on the former ROH World Champion. He will get his wish — in a no-disqualification match — at Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9.

Castle, who has been a loose cannon ever since losing to RUSH in 16 seconds at G1 Supercard in April before a sellout crowd in Madison Square Garden — masqueraded as a RUSH fan under a mask at Manhattan Mayhem last Saturday. After RUSH’s win over TK O’Ryan, Castle hopped over the rail and assaulted RUSH. Adding insult to injury, Castle hit RUSH’s finisher — Bull’s Horns — on him.

The next night at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., Castle and RUSH squared off in a match that ended with Castle getting disqualified for using a low blow. After the match, Castle once again left RUSH lying, as he threw a chair at RUSH’s head and then proceeded to attack RUSH’s left shoulder with the weapon.