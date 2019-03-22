– ROH officials confirmed that RUSH vs. Dalton Castle will go down at G1 Supercard. The challenge was laid out at ROH 17th Anniversary Show this past Friday after RUSH picked up a victory over Bandido.

From ROH:

The top stars of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling converge on Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6 for the historic G1 Supercard. Under the bright lights and on the grand stage of “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” the best of the best in pro wrestling will do battle.

A big, first-time-ever matchup pitting international star RUSH against Dalton Castle has been made official for G1 Supercard.

Castle issued the challenge to RUSH at ROH’s 17th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 15. The former ROH World Champion sat in on commentary during the RUSH versus Bandido match and approached RUSH in the ring after the CMLL star had defeated Bandido.

“I look at you and I see a challenge,” Castle said. “I see someone I want to smash heads with.”

In typical RUSH fashion, he was dismissive of Castle, but he seemed to accept the challenge. As RUSH exited the ring, he glared at Castle and made a throat-slash gesture.

It’s no secret that RUSH and Castle have been headed in opposite directions as of late. While RUSH has been undefeated since coming to ROH at the end of 2018, Castle has yet to win a singles match in ROH in 2019.

As the losses have mounted, so too has Castle’s frustration. A win over a competitor of RUSH’s magnitude undoubtedly was be a major step in Castle getting back on track.

Can Castle hand RUSH his first loss in ROH? Or will RUSH add a victory over the former ROH World Champion to his impressive resume?

G1 Supercard takes place Saturday, April 6 from New York City and airs LIVE on pay-per-view and FREE for ALL HonorClub members! Join now at ROHHonorClub.com

G1 SUPERCARD

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

PRE-SHOW 6:30 PM ET

G1 SUPERCARD 7:30 PM ET

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

4 PENNSYLVANIA PLAZA

10001 NEW YORK , N.Y.

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

CHAMPION JAY LETHAL vs. MATT TAVEN vs. “THE VILLAIN’ MARTY SCURLL

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT

CHAMPION TAIJI ISHIMORI vs. BANDIDO vs. DRAGON LEE

RUSH vs. DALTON CASTLE

BULLY RAY OPEN CHALLENGE FOR NEW YORK CITY STREET FIGHT

PRE-SHOW HONOR RUMBLE