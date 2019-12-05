wrestling / News

Rush vs. PCO Preview Video for ROH Final Battle

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Final Battle 2019 - Rush vs. PCO

– ROH released a new video previewing PCO vs. Rush for the ROH World title at Final Battle 2019. You can check out that video below.

ROH Final Battle 2019 is set for December 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will be held at the UMBC Event Center. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Rush (c) vs. PCO
* ROH Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
* ROH TV Championship: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee
* Matt Taven vs. Vinnie Marseglia
* Street Fight: Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
* Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
* Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon vs. Bandido & Flamita
* Dan Maff vs, Jeff Cobb

