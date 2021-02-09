Rush vs. Shane Taylor World Title Match Set for Feb. 27 Episode of ROH TV

– Ring of Honor (ROH) announced on today’s Week By Week show that Rush will defend his ROH World title against Shane Taylor on the February 27 edition of ROH TV. Shane Taylor commented on the announcement on Twitter, which you can see below.

The matchup was initially announced last month after Taylor was voted by fans on The Experience as the next challenger for Rush. Now, the title match has been confirmed for the final ROH TV episode for the month of February.

Taylor wrote on today’s announcement, “The match EVERYBODY has been talking about will happen the weekend of February 27th. Shane Taylor vs Rush for the @ringofhonor World Championship! Check out http://rohwrestling.com to find out EVERY possible way to watch. I’m going to end #BlackHistoryMonth making MORE HISTORY”

As noted, ROH confirmed earlier today that reigning world champion, Rush, has re-upped with the company.