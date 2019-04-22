Rush vs. Silas Young Added To ROH War of the Worlds

Ring of Honor has announced that a match between Rush and Silas Young has been added to their War of the Worlds tour stop in Buffalo. The event happens on May 8 at the Buffalo Riverworks. Here’s the updated card for the Buffalo date:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido

* Rush vs. Bandido

Others signed to appear include Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams), EVIL and SANADA, Shane Taylor, PJ Black, Hikuleo and New Japan LA Dojo Young Lions Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks