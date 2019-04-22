wrestling / News
Rush vs. Silas Young Added To ROH War of the Worlds
Ring of Honor has announced that a match between Rush and Silas Young has been added to their War of the Worlds tour stop in Buffalo. The event happens on May 8 at the Buffalo Riverworks. Here’s the updated card for the Buffalo date:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima
* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido
* Rush vs. Bandido
Others signed to appear include Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams), EVIL and SANADA, Shane Taylor, PJ Black, Hikuleo and New Japan LA Dojo Young Lions Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks
. @rushtoroblanco & @lastrealmanROH Face Off In A First Time Bout At #ROHWOTW Buffalo!!
Read more:https://t.co/CZ06Z7Rfxm
LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN! Get yours today!
🎟Tickets: https://t.co/rU6p4g9Iyc pic.twitter.com/hvu0Hq768V
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 22, 2019
