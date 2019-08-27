Rush vs. Stuka Jr. Set for ROH Global Wars Espectacular

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that Rush will face Stuka Jr. at Global Wars Espectacular in Dearborn, Michigan. The card is scheduled for September 6.

RUSH BATTLES STUKA JR. AT GLOBAL WARS ESPECTACULAR IN DEARBORN

RUSH and Stuka Jr. have been on the same side and opposite sides in tag matches in CMLL numerous times during the past decade, but their first singles meeting will take place in ROH at Global Wars Espectacular in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept 6.

RUSH has been unstoppable since debuting with ROH at the end of last year, and he has made it clear that he wants a shot at the winner of the ROH World Title Match between Matt Taven and Volador Jr., which takes place at the Global Wars Espectacular tour stop in Chicago on Sept. 7.

Stuka Jr. would love nothing more than to hand RUSH his first loss in ROH and impede his path to the championship. The 17-year veteran is certainly capable of doing so. He currently holds the NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship, one of the top singles titles in CMLL.

Stuka Jr. has competed several times in ROH in recent years. Last year, he teamed with Atlantis and Guerrero Maya Jr. to defeat SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky).

Can RUSH maintain his momentum? Or will Stuka Jr. score one of the biggest victories of his career? Join us live in Dearborn or streaming for HonorClub to see this exciting matchup and all the top stars from ROH and CMLL compete on Global Wars Espectacular!