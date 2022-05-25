RUSH Says He Wants to Wrestle In AEW, Names Top Stars He Wants to Face

Former ROH World Champion RUSH is ready to return to the ring, and he says he’d like to wrestle in AEW. RUSH, was been out of action from mid-2021 until April of this year due to a knee injury, spoke with Sports Illustrated about his desire to work for the company. You can see some highlights below:

On his desire to work for AEW: “I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world, especially the USA. I was away from the ring for a long time, but now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

On his brothers Dragon Lee and Dralístico facing the Hardys at AAA Triplemanía next month: “My brothers are showing that they are going to position themselves as the best tag team in the world. The Hardys will be the first to find that out at Triplemanía.”

on his own plans: “Big things are going to happen. Very soon, people will learn what I’m going to do next.”