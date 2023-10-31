wrestling / News
Rush Issues Warning To AEW Locker Room Following Return On Collision
Rush and La Faccion Ingobernables made their returns on AEW Collision, and Rush has now posted to social media to issue a warning to the locker room. The group made their return on Saturday’s show, aiding FTR in a fight against the House of Black, Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Rush took to social media to give a warning that no one in the company is safe, posting:
“Don’t label us as the good guys, don’t label us as the bad guys. We aren’t on anyones side but OURSELVES.
We are INGOBERNABLE, doing what we want, whenever we want and EVERYONE in #AEW has a target on them.”
Rush’s last appearance before Saturday had been back in May when he lost a singles match to Jack Perry.
Don’t label us as the good guys, don’t label us as the bad guys. We aren’t on anyones side but OURSELVES.
We are INGOBERNABLE, doing what we want, whenever we want and EVERYONE in #AEW has a target on them. pic.twitter.com/Q4zCYKQDew
— RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) October 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on When Performers Are Being Told About Creative Plans in AEW
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos