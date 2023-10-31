Rush Issues Warning To AEW Locker Room Following Return On Collision

Rush and La Faccion Ingobernables made their returns on AEW Collision, and Rush has now posted to social media to issue a warning to the locker room. The group made their return on Saturday’s show, aiding FTR in a fight against the House of Black, Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Rush took to social media to give a warning that no one in the company is safe, posting:

“Don’t label us as the good guys, don’t label us as the bad guys. We aren’t on anyones side but OURSELVES. We are INGOBERNABLE, doing what we want, whenever we want and EVERYONE in #AEW has a target on them.”

Rush’s last appearance before Saturday had been back in May when he lost a singles match to Jack Perry.