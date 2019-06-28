Rush Weighs in on Andrade’s Success in WWE, Talks ROH World Title Goal & More

– ROH star Rush spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview ahead of his match with Flip Gordon at Best in the World tonight. Highlights are below:

On his ultimate goal in ROH and future plans: “Yes, I plan to win the world title in Ring of Honor. No matter the opponent, I will remain undefeated. The name Rush will reverberate throughout the entire world. There is only one objective of El Toro Blanco, and that is to conquer the world.”

On Andrade’s success in WWE: “Andrade has had his way in WWE, and will be their biggest star. He will always be part of Los Ingobernables, which is represented all over the world, and we will always be connected in blood. At some point, we will be back together again.”

On why Los Ingobernables is such a dominant force: “When you speak of Los Ingobernables, you speak of greatness. We are the present reality and the future of wrestling in Mexico, Japan, and America. This is the only group in the world that has roots in all of the top promotions all across the industry.”

On competing at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden: “I made history in Madison Square Garden with my brother Dragon Lee. My brother crowned himself as IWGP junior heavyweight champion, and I won in 15 seconds over a former ROH world champ. That was a great experience, and that’s what we’re all about–the Muñoz dynasty. We owe all of this success to our father, and in his honor, we will continue to make history.”

On what fans should know about him: “I am a man of goals. It hasn’t been an easy road, but thanks to my dad, I am who I am today. That’s my next goal–becoming the top star in America.”