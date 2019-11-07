wrestling / News
Rush on Winning the ROH Title: ‘I Finally Noticed What I am Worth as a Wrestler’
– ROH World champion Rush recently spoke to Spanish media outlet Solo Wrestling. Below are some additional highlights (h/t Fightful for English translation).
Rush on winning the ROH title and moving away from CMLL: “I finally noticed what I am worth as a wrestler. I did what no Mexican wrestler was able to do and that is to become the first Mexican to win a title of such prestige, that the best in the world has previously, some of whom are in WWE right now. Imagine, that’s what gave me the strength to take this step.”
Rush on why he thinks he made the best choice for his career:“I gave a lot: sacrifices, my soul… I gave it my all in every event, whenever I was in Arena Mexico. Anyone that came, I would take care of as if we were in my house, but I seek opportunities. I wanted to grow and over there, I felt like I was getting stuck. When I won the [ROH] title, that was when I finally noticed what I am capable of doing. Why not test the waters competing in independent territories. Pick and choose, be my own boss. ROH supports me and I want to keep growing in Mexico because I am from Mexico and I’m honored by that… Alongside my father, I feel like I made the best decision for my career.”
