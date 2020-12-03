WWE News: Russ Taylor Makes NXT Debut, Timothy Thatcher Says Tommaso Ciampa Will Learn Respect

Russ Taylor just joined the WWE Performance Center, and he has made his debut as of tonight’s NXT. Taylor, who was part of Wednesday’s announcement of the new Performance Center class, appeared during the Timothy Thatcher segment as Thatcher’s student.

During the segment, Tommaso Ciampa interrupted and mocked Thatcher, which led to a brawl between them that Ciampa won. After the segment, Thatcher said that Ciampa would learn respect at NXT Takeover: WarGames.