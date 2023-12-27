RVD Recalls Being Mentally Affected By Broken Ankle In ECW, Talks ACL Tear In WWE

Rob Van Dam recently looked back at a couple of his memorable injuries in his career and how they affected him. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about two injuries in particular on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On breaking his ankle in ECW: “There was the time when I broke my ankle and I had to give up the Television Championship. I really thought that I was indestructible before that, so that did a lot to my ego and humbled me.”

On his ACL tear in WWE in 2005: “Then when I tore my ACL in WWE, that sucked. It then hurt for four years and it just [kept] getting progressively worse and worse. It killed me every single night. People don’t know that, when they’re watching my matches from 2001 to 2005, pretty much every night my knee was killing me, and I didn’t want anybody to know.”