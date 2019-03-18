Various News: RVD Documentary Airing On FITE TV This Week, Ricochet Heads To The Barber Shop, WWE Lineup For Helsinki Live Event

– FITE has announced that Rob Van Dam’s upcoming documentary Headstrong will stream on FITE.TV this Wednesday at 9 PM ET. with an exclusive Q&A with RVD afterwards.

The announcement reads: “On March 20th(9pm ET/6pm PT) Rob Van Dam’s critically acclaimed Headstrong documentary will premiere on FITE. As a special treat for FITE Fans Rob Van Dam will do a live Q&A after the end of Headstrong. He will join with a live video feed and fans will have a chance to ask him a question in the FITE chat. Headstrong is the documentary about the unforgettable life changing journey that Rob Van Dam took on his standup comedy tour. Intertwined are his conversations with fans and friends while realizing that he might be experiencing serious problems with his health. Headstrong raises more questions than it answers and FITE Fans will have the opportunity to ask theirs and be a part of the Rob Van Dam show.”

– WWE has posted a new video of Ricochet taking a trip to the barber shop.

– Here’s the lineup for WWE’s live event in Helsinki, Finland on May 10:

*WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens.

*WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. R-Truth vs. AJ Styles.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. New Day vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura with Lana

*SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville

*Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade with Zelina Vega.

*Carmella vs. Lacey Evans