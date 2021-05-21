RVD Defends Vince McMahon, WWE Over Independent Contractor Status, Calls John Oliver An ‘A**hole’

Rob Van Dam has been sharing his thoughts on why being an independent contractor is the best situation for a wrestler. His comments came after a fan brought up John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight segment on WWE classifying their wrestlers as independent contractors and not providing health insurance coverage.

RVD feels that being an independent contractor is the best situation for a wrestler because it’s better to “make more money and take care of yourself.” He argued that wrestlers can negotiate whatever terms they want into their deals, including health insurance. He also said he loves Vince McMahon and called John Oliver an “asshole.”

Check out his tweets below.

You mean take away my independent contracting status? Which gives me the freedom to buy any insurance I need or want? Ever thought about that? https://t.co/t8pVkGEqWM — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 18, 2021

We all have it. We buy it because it’s better to make more money and take care of yourself than have an employer that pays you less to give you coverage. https://t.co/aUeFj9TkbD — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 18, 2021

This is why fuck @iamjohnoliver ‼️

This is a one-sided story from an outsider. I obviously disagree but what would I know? https://t.co/izBF49sDwI — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 18, 2021

Or if we don’t have it, it’s because we choose to keep the money instead of spending it, or having it spent for us. https://t.co/DbofB0ZU7C — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 18, 2021

By who’s fault ?

Sorry to make you think. https://t.co/sdw1YFgEGx — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 18, 2021

Independent contractors negotiate EVERYTHING in their contract. If insurance is important enough to them, they can demand that. Just like hotel rooms and car rentals. It’s those with no leverage that wish to have terms of someone in demand. #facts https://t.co/In1wuLvw35 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

We don’t have to sign contracts. When we do, the terms are all negotiable. If we don’t want to be locked into a 3 year deal, we don’t. Also, WWE kept us too busy to ever work for anyone else. Sounds like you and John Oliver are both ignorant on this, my friend. https://t.co/XR8H4a2Jfu — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

Murat … you can sign an agreement with a contractor to paint your house, and stipulate he doesn’t work on any other houses until he’s finished with yours. Same thing. Nothings wrong with it. https://t.co/g6szOahoci — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

Wrong. Everything spent towards our job is a tax write off. Again, what would it know?

I’ve only worked both as an employee and a independent contractor. https://t.co/pnTU6Il3cQ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

You don’t the freedom of choices I have now do you ?

keep punching the time clock and wearing that apron and if you want to pretend you have it best, feel free to do so. Don’t fuck with my status tho. https://t.co/lwvGmlgSDa — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

Well… perception is reality…which means it’s real to you, other outsiders and broken down hustlers looking for a pay day- especially the ones who worked for WWE less than 10% of their careers. https://t.co/uzxw8MdOjl — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

For the record, I am self employed and have been since 1992. https://t.co/dtncSrpskT — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

You’ve all been “conditioned” to feel that way. As a nonconformist, I consider things before I take them as fact. If I swallow 50 somas & wash it down with vodka this afternoon at home, on the road, even in an arena, don’t any of you dare blame @WWE or Vince. #ridiculous #think https://t.co/rXO4C6SUuz — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021

I’m guessing you’re not a lawyer and aren’t familiar with the word “Terms”. All right.

Enjoyed the convo guys. You’re starting to dumb me down &it’s time for fans to start reading my words in angry voices. 😆😆

Have a great day! https://t.co/lcoRTOttU4 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 19, 2021