RVD Defends Vince McMahon, WWE Over Independent Contractor Status, Calls John Oliver An ‘A**hole’

Rob Van Dam has been sharing his thoughts on why being an independent contractor is the best situation for a wrestler. His comments came after a fan brought up John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight segment on WWE classifying their wrestlers as independent contractors and not providing health insurance coverage.

RVD feels that being an independent contractor is the best situation for a wrestler because it’s better to “make more money and take care of yourself.” He argued that wrestlers can negotiate whatever terms they want into their deals, including health insurance. He also said he loves Vince McMahon and called John Oliver an “asshole.”

Check out his tweets below.

