– As previously reported, AEW’s Ryan Nemeth will be teaming up with his brother, former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, for the upcoming Hunkamania Live show later this month in Chicago. Ryan Nemeth recently spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about the upcoming event and what fans can expect from his brother. Below are some highlights:

Ryan Nemeth on what fans can expect from Dolph Ziggler: “You’ll be catching a different Dolph–a Nic Nemeth who is doing live comedy without being employed for the last two decades by WWE. That is a very unique, first time ever sort of thing. It’s safe to assume he’s got some interesting new material.”

On having the show adjacent to WWE Survivor Series: “These shows are adjacent to major wrestling shows, and that’s by design. We time it around a big wrestling show, and that allows us to have surprise guests from wrestling to do a cameo, a surprise set, or to superkick us in the face.”

On how he likes to adlib and poke at his brother at comedy shows: “I like to adlib and give him a hard time on stage. That goes back to my improv training in Chicago–I like to bring him into that world, maybe reveal an embarrassing story or two and see his reaction. There was a time when we were young, maybe three or four years old, and we were sleeping in the same bed. My stomach was upset and, while he was sleeping, I puked all over him–then went to sleep with my parents. When I told that story, he said, ‘Dude, for 25 years, I’ve been wondering why I woke up covered in puke.'”

Ziggler was released by WWE in September after nearly two decades in the company. Ryan Nemeth and Dolph Ziggler’s Hunkamania Live show is scheduled for November 24 in Chicago, Illinois. It will be held at the Lincoln Lodge.