Ryan Nemeth Reacts To TNA World Tag Title Win At Rebellion

Ryan and Nic Nemeth are the new TNA World Tag Team Champions, and Ryan says they’re now the greatest brother tag team of all time. As noted, the brothers defeated The Hardys at Rebellion to capture the titles. TNA posted a post-match video with the new champs that you can see below.

Ryan said that they are now the best brother tag team of all time, while Nic said they would celebrate their title name at Hooter’s.