Ryan Nemeth Recalls a Meaningful Interaction With Sting in AEW

– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, wrestler Ryan Nemeth recalled a meaningful interaction with wrestling legend Sting that took place in AEW. Nemeth stated the following on his meaningful interaction with Sting backstage in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It was maybe my second or third match ever in AEW, it was preparing to wrestle against PAC on Dynamite. I was pacing around behind the entrance ramp, a little bit nervous because I was still a new person. I don’t officially work here yet. I’m just in someone else’s playground and workplace, so to speak. And Sting was watching me pace around, and he said, ‘That reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger.’ And I said, ‘How do you mean?’ And he says, ‘Nervous, bleached blonde hair, tan skin, hoping everything goes perfectly.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s me right now.’ He goes, ‘You’ll be fine,’ and he walked off. And I was like, ‘Yeah, dude. Sting.’ Those little moments that he probably forgets ever happened, but I will never forget that, you know?”