Ryan Nemeth Says Teaming With Nic Against Young Bucks Is His Dream Match

Ryan Nemeth says his dream match would be him and his big brother against The Young Bucks. The Nemeths are the TNA World Tag Team Champions, and Ryan was a guest on Cut Pro Wrestling where he named a match against the AEW EVPs as being at the top of his wishlist.

“I have this dream match that I want to make happen with the Young Bucks,” RYan said (courtesy of Fightful). “I want the Nemeth Bros and the Young Bucks to collide. My long-term plan is for the Nemeth Brothers and Nick & Matt Jackson to collide.”

He continued, “I don’t know where, I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but that’s my secret long-term plan. I love them and I want to fight them.”

The Nemeths will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match at Slammiversary on July 20th.