– As previously reported, former AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against AEW, CEO Tony Khan, and former AEW star CM Punk in February, alleging assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. AEW later sought to move the lawsuit to arbitration. It appears Nemeth has now updated his bio on his X account, indicating a lawsuit from “a literal billionaire” has since been filed against him.

PublicEnemiesHQ shared a screenshot of Nemeth’s updated social media bio. It reads, “Raise your hand if you a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend. [Raising hand emoji].” Nemeth’s X account is currently set to private.

It’s unknown if AEW has filed its own lawsuit or countersuit against Ryan Nemeth. AEW and Khan’s recent legal filing to compel Nemeth’s suit to arbitration noted that AEW wanted to seal the contracts and move the lawsuit to private arbitration.