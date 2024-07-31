Ryan & Nic Nemeth Holding Hunkamania in Cleveland Tonight

– Ryan and Nic Nemeth will be taking part in Hunkamania in Cleveland later tonight at the Great Lakes Brewing Company. The event will include a Q&A and special guests. Tickets are available at Eventbrite. Here are all the details:

NEMETH BROS Present: HUNKAMANIA in Cleveland!

Live at the Great Lakes Brewing Company Tasting Room

Nic & Ryan Nemeth are brothers, comedians, world-traveling pro wrestlers, and born-and-raised Clevelanders. Hunkamania is a unique blend of stand-up comedy, tales from the road, fan interaction, and surprise guests & wrestlers! You never know which superstars will show up! The Nemeth Bros have sold-out shows in Hollywood, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and more. Cleveland- you don’t want to miss this one!

Nic Nemeth is The Wanted Man! He is a 2x WWE World Champion, and a living legend in pro wrestling. He’s recently won world titles in USA, Japan, and Mexico. He’s been featured on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and in the feature film Drugstore June.

Ryan Nemeth is an award-winning actor, writer, wrestler, and comedian. You can see him in A24’s feature film The Iron Claw, in countless sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on AEW & TNA programming as the Hollywood Hunk, and around the country performing live comedy.