Ryan Satin On How He Came On Board WWE Backstage, The Show Not Covering Jordan Myles Story

– WWE Backstage correspondant Ryan Satin spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his role on the show and more. Highlights are below:

On how he got the gig: “I’ve always been a TV guy. My dad has his own production company and I was on TMZ for seven years which is a FOX property. TV is something I love and when I left TMZ and started Pro Wrestling Sheet, my day one goal was to get the site off the ground but my future goal was to get a studio show about wrestling on TV. I always thought it was an untapped market and even though there’s a huge audience for it, no sports network was doing a sports studio style show about wrestling … I thought ESPN was severely under-utilizing the relationship they had with WWE at the time. So I went to FOX and said we should do something together.”

On Backstage not covering the Jordan Myles/ACH’s T-shirt story: “I’m not the producer of the show so I don’t make those decisions. I’m very low on the totem pole in terms of what’s going to be discussed. I don’t think they want me there for opinions as they want me there to break news … When it comes to negative stories, I believe there will be times when I have to talk about negative things. It’s just we’re in Week 2 and nothing super-negative has happened for me to discuss … When it comes to the ACH situation, there is a lot of unknowns and I think they’d rather play it safe. It’s a case-by-case basis I think.”

On the show’s ratings: “I don’t pay attention to ratings. I think the people who cover ratings on a daily basis don’t have perspective. They don’t bring up how other shows are doing or that all other shows are down at the same time. They don’t bring up when there are huge lead-ins compared to no lead-ins. They don’t bring up the ratings of the re-airings or DVR or YouTube. They wanna look at a number and go, ‘Oh! Gotcha.’ I would love it if there was more perspective when people are covering ratings.”