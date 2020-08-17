Ryback On AEW Making an Offer to Rey Mysterio, The Possibility of Mysterio in AEW

On a recent episode of his Conversations With the Big Guy show, Ryback discussed reports that AEW made an offer to Rey Mysterio and what Mysterio could bring to the company. As reported earlier this month, Mysterio is still not under contract to WWE and AEW made an offer that was said to be the same per match as WWE’s offer, though WWE’s is overall bigger due to the amount of matches Rey would work. Ryback discussed why he would like to see Mysterio in AEW and how Rey is likely weighing the finances of the possibilities. Highlights and the clip are below:

On the idea of Mysterio showing up in AEW: “Yeah, I mean I would love for him to end up in AEW. And I’ve heard those numbers — and again, speculation. Because I’m not directly involved and you can only go by what you’re told. And the numbers are not bad of different things, but that is what it comes down to. If they’re giving you a per [show] — and this is just a random number. If WWE is offering you $1 million and AEW is offering you like $400,000, and you’re only working one day a week. But if you break it down, you’re actually making what you would make in WWE for the same as far as per match.

“With that then, it comes down to, ‘Do you want the money?’ But it also comes down to what you’ve got going on in life. So like Rey’s a wrestler, right? Rey’s not running a business or doing other things that I know of anyway. Maybe he is, very well could be. But maybe that number — whatever it is, $3 million, $4 million. Whatever it is that WWE has given him is more enticing to him at this point in his life than taking the lower amount, even though it’s less dates. He knows he could suck it up, he has another year or two in him. He’s just gonna get through it. His son is tied into it now, tied into a major angle. They’re great at figuring that s**t in on their end.”

On hoping to see AEW get Mysterio: “I wish AEW would – personally, it’s not my money – but I wish they would get a guy like Rey. I think it helps tremendously, getting every big talent they can. And Rey works hard. Rey’s a hustler, man. He’s not gonna just come in there and just collect a check. He’s gonna go out there work with all your guys. The other guys on the show, man. He’d just elevate everybody, especially a lot of the smaller guys, and teaching them selling and psychology because Rey has that. He’s the gold standard of that. So that’s where I kinda look at it. Man, that’s a valuable asset to have for your promotion, even if he’s not wrestling. Pay him that money just to be backstage.”

