Ryback Asks Triple H and Vince McMahon To Let His Trademark Expire
In a post on Twitter, Ryback sent out a message to Triple H and Vince McMahon, asking them to allow the trademark to the name ‘Ryback’ expire. He explained that he came up with the name and told them they could erase him from history if they wanted.
He wrote: “Publicly asking @WWE @VinceMcMahon @TripleH to let the Ryback trademark go. It wasn’t created by them and trying to make someone spend nearly $200,000 to keep their legal name and brand is petty and unnecessary. Please move on and erase me from your history and programming.”
He was released from WWE in August of 2016. A month later, he legally changed his name.
