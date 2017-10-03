Ryback is Certain Women Will Headline WrestleMania

– Ryback discussed the possibility of women main eventing at WrestleMania, saying he is certain it will happen. The former WWE star discussed Bayley’s recent comments saying that she wants to main event WrestleMania 35 against Sasha Banks.

“They’ll do it 100%,” he said. “Not necessarily saying them, those two girls, but they will do it for the PR, 100%. Just think about it, that when they do that, all of the attention that that gets them on doing a female main event. UFC does female main events all of the time, now, so it’s not even shocking to me anymore. But, when it happens it will be the first time for wrestling, at Wrestlemania, and it will be a big moment.”

He continued, “That’s the whole point of life, you evolve and move on. It’s a whole different question to say ‘should that match go on last?’, but ultimately does it even matter anymore? People are buying it, there’s no limits on the matches anymore, essentially, so you might watch the match before go 45 minutes and have the match of the night, and then they go out there and do 20-25, but they’re the main event. They might kill it and deliver, and they always do, so it will happen, one way or another, it will eventually.”