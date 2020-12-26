Ryback Claims Vince McMahon’s Health Isn’t Doing Great

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback is always outspoken when it comes to voicing his past frustrations with WWE and Chairman Vince McMahon. He shared a tweet on Christmas Day saying he’s heard that Vince McMahon’s health “isn’t great these days,” and noted he wants McMahon “to find the strength to overcome so he can witness me kicking his ass fully for.”

