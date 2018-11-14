Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ryback Defends Nia Jax Following Her Injuring Becky Lynch, Lana Explains Not Brawling With Dana Brooke on Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ryback

– Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online posted footage earlier on showing how Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch and commented. Ryback took offense, going after Alvarez, and claiming he had no right to comment since Alvarez was “a pussy who can’t do it, so you criticize those who can. Mistakes happen, your parents understand that.” Alvarez has actually worked over 1,000 matches to his credit and responded.

– During Monday’s Smackdown invasion of Raw, Lana and Dana Brooke were to brawl at ringside. A small clip of the two fighting, with Lana deliberately not landing punches surfaced, and Lana defended herself…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Kalisto (32)
* Matt Bloom (43)
* LA Park (53)

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Ryback, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading