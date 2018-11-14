WWE News: Ryback Defends Nia Jax Following Her Injuring Becky Lynch, Lana Explains Not Brawling With Dana Brooke on Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online posted footage earlier on showing how Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch and commented. Ryback took offense, going after Alvarez, and claiming he had no right to comment since Alvarez was “a pussy who can’t do it, so you criticize those who can. Mistakes happen, your parents understand that.” Alvarez has actually worked over 1,000 matches to his credit and responded.

Well, there you go. That was not an inadvertent elbow. She punched her right in the face. I don't want anyone to lose their job, but at the very least Nia needs to be sent back to developmental for awhile. This isn't the first, second or even third time this has happened. https://t.co/ZoVhC4buSL — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 13, 2018

Shut the fuck up. Who the hell are you to make a statement like that? You’re a fucking mark and your shit opinion is the reason a lot of people spew hate onto wrestlers. You’re a pussy who can’t do it, so you criticize those who can. Mistakes happen, your parents understand that https://t.co/zuhQt7Sbwx — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) November 14, 2018

All wrestlers get this kind of hate. They can’t say anything most times and it’s understandable. I on the other hand do what I want when I want and answer to only me. It’s unacceptable to spew hate like that at professionals. Professionals whom have actually made it. https://t.co/eQqPrnRagE — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) November 14, 2018

I started wrestling in the mid-90s. In over 1,000 matches with everyone from Buddy Wayne to Lance Storm to Rock & Roll Express and Los Villanos and Larry Sweeney and Jack Evans and everyone else, I never hurt anyone, ever. Pretty sure I'm qualified to give my opinion on working. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 14, 2018

– During Monday’s Smackdown invasion of Raw, Lana and Dana Brooke were to brawl at ringside. A small clip of the two fighting, with Lana deliberately not landing punches surfaced, and Lana defended herself…

I saw blood on Dana’s face so I stopped from hitting her & also was being told to get a doctor and ref because of what just had happened to Becky. We are out there fighting to win but not out there to legitimately hurt one another. https://t.co/El0T8PlmZz — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

Since I have been tagged in this many times.

I’m going to tell all of you to read my last tweet. This is not a laughable situation especially at the time being told to find help for Becky. Thank you for understanding — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

Yep and I am not going to hit someone that has blood all over their face. Know what you are talking about first before accusing people — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

