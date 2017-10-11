Ryback Discusses the Mass Shooting in Las Vegas, Gun Control, & Stopping Future Tragedies

– Ryback recently appeared on The Domenick Nati Show (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), talking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week, what he thinks should be done in the wake of the attack and more…

On the Need For Metal Detectors: “As far as gun control goes, it’s gonna take a lot more time. There’s gonna have to be metal detectors, I think, at places like gyms, movie theaters,” Ryback said. “A lot of the big events in Vegas, and I’ve gone to a few of them myself, have [detectors]. I went to [Dave] Chappelle’s show a few weeks ago and we had to wait in a long line to get in and go through the metal detectors. It took a lot longer to get in, and the show started later than it was supposed to start, but everyone was alright and everyone had a great time.”

On Stepping Up Security Checks: “I think it’s one of those things that, it’s not easy having everyone go through metal detectors time and time again and checking them, but it’s gonna be something that we’re gonna have to do. I think as we move on here in life, these things that we took for granted, we have to now take extra precautions,” he said. “I would rather take an extra hour out of my day to ensure my safety and my family and friends and loved ones’ safety than to let some miserable idiot like that ruin life for everybody. I think it’s gonna be one of those things where everywhere we go there’s gonna be security checks, or there has to be, or we have to start working towards that because the bad guys will always find a way to get the guns, so what we have to do is make sure that they don’t have a way to get into places where there’s a lot of people.”

On Finding a Way To Be Better Hands Out In Public: “Not to say it’s gonna fix everything, it probably won’t, but it’s a step in the right direction and it will detract a lot of people from even trying,” he said. “I think that’s where we need to go, rather than arguing about guns. Guns exist, you’re never gonna get rid of guns forever, the bad guys will always find a way to get weapons and things. We just have to find a way to make sure that when we go out in public, we’re in better hands.”