Ryback Doesn’t Think John Cena Needs to Retire Yet

Ryback discussed John Cena’s WWE status, whether he has any acting aspirations and more in a new podcast interview with The Dominick Nati Show. Highlights are below:

On whether it’s time for John Cena to retire: “John obviously knows what he’s doing, he’s a big boy. He’s been fortunate to have a lot of opportunities outside of wrestling where he can not take on that full schedule. He did it for a long, long time, so I think it’s great he’s doing other things outside of wrestling. I think as everyone can see, when you allow other talents the opportunity to succeed, they will always step up time and time again.”

On an acting career: “I have no ambition or drive for any of that kind of stuff… Not to say that I wouldn’t do it, because I have a guy that is out looking (for acting opportunities), but it’s just not on the top of my agenda right now. Growing my Feed Me More nutrition is my number-one goal, and getting healthy.”

On his goals going forward: “My main focus has been on my Feed Me More nutrition line, with it being on Amazon has been huge for me and I’m getting ready to launch over in the U.K. in the upcoming weeks. It’s an every day job, but I love being home and being active on it. And letting my body heal up and rest from the years of abuse, I had some stem cell surgery. There’s a lot going on, but I’m mainly business-oriented right now.”