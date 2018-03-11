Ryback Discusses Dolph Ziggler and His Rumored New Contract Numbers With WWE, Addresses Rich Swann Getting Released After His Domestic Assault Situation

– During his Conversations With the Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback discussed Dolph Ziggler signing a new contract with WWE for a rumored $1.5 million. He also addressed Rich Swann’s recent WWE release. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Ryback on Dolph Ziggler re-upping with WWE for a $1.5 million contract: “They don’t lose interest in Dolph Ziggler, it is all by design every time. If you are not in that inner circle of guys that they want there, it doesn’t matter how good and popular you are; some people have a hard time with that. People that are not there have no f**ing clue. They can speculate all they want, they’re just outsiders buying tickets and watching it on TV. I have no idea; I don’t talk with him about that stuff. The number he received seems very high because they like to essentially get indie guys and pay them as little as possible. There is a business strategy to what they are doing and where they have gone in that direction, but he has also put in his time, and is also at a point where it is all about money, and how they are going to use him, I hope he is making that kind of money because it is all fake, and sometimes you sacrifice what people think about you for money, but if he is happy with that I am happy for him.”

Ryback on Rich Swann getting released by WWE: “Unfortunate for Rich Swann that he was released, but the domestic dispute charges were dropped I believe. Once a story comes out, he is one of those where there may never be another chance again, or they may bring him back in another year. It is an unfortunate situation, but it is what it is.”