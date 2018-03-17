Various News: Ryback Forces Rusev To Shut Down Live Chat, Jon Bravo Says He’s Taking A Break From Youtube, Sheamus and Finn Balor Wish Fans A Happy St. Patrick’s Day

– Wrestling Inc reports that Rusev and Lana were part of a live Q&A this week. Rusev began to read a question from Ryback asking if he was involved in the Jon Bravo steroid scandal. He smiled and said he was blocking Ryback. He ended the chat and told the fans to thank Ryback.

– Bravo, meanwhile, responded to the backlash against his latest video, which doesn’t appear to offer any evidence that Roman Reigns is linked to Richard Rodriguez’ steroid ring, in spite of promises.

He wrote (via Wrestling Inc): “I AM A ONE MAN TEAM. I do this alone, with no help not even a person reviews it but myself. Yes there are spelling errors.. When you are rushed by 1000’s to make a video of this magnitude in this amount of time and work there will be errors.. I am human*******Also since no matter how many times or ways I say it but their IS EVIDENCE on Reigns but without some key texts to match the orders I WILL NOT DISCLOSE IT. ** Just wanted to tell everyone that I am going to be taking some time away from youtube to focus more on the WFN Film and other feature film opportunities that I have been given. I pour my heart and soul in these videos and feel that most do no understand what I am doing here. I was never a wave around your hand and “Film with a cell phone” guy. I wanted to do something that was different that not everyone has the patience to do, however I learned that this generation doesn’t really know whats involved in making these types of videos and they want more instant gratification. I believe in quality and always will. As I have said many times in the past, I do not make money on youtube and have only spend thousands on gear and countless hours of learning and editing to learn this craft. Saying all that, I appreciate everyone even the people who hate, it’s the people who hate that got me where I am today.?”

– Both Sheamus and Finn Balor wished fans a Happy St. Patrick’s Day on social media: