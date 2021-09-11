wrestling / News
Ryback Hints At Possible Return To Wrestling
Ryback took to Twitter last night to announce that he would be making his return to wresting soon, although he didn’t specify when or where. Ryback attempted to poll his fans on his future earlier this year, but the “retire” option won three times before he blocked everyone that selected the option. The most recent attempt, on May 15, saw WWE/NXT finally win.
He wrote: You’re not the most famous pro wrestler on Tik Tok without a match in 3 years for no reason. Your hero is returning soon and you will cheer me because you believe in my actions. #Hungry”
— The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) September 11, 2021
