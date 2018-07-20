Ryback on Hulk Hogan Being Reinstated Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

On his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), former WWE superstar Ryback commented on Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall Of Fame…

On Hulk Hogan Being Reinstated Into The WWE Hall Of Fame: “He has done all of the right things. That is not an easy thing to overcome—to deal with all of the scrutiny and criticism, and again, you can’t defend any of that by any means. It was a huge mistake on his part. I think if you take any of us in our private moments and private lives anyone can judge anyone at any given time, and granted that was as bad as it gets,” Ryback said. “There is nothing you can say to defend that, but all you can do is know that you are wrong and realizing your mistakes, and is now going out and helping other people make better decisions to not go that road, so that if somebody has a private conversation you just raise awareness to be a better human being. It was a horrible incident and I think him being back in WWE makes all of the sense in the world.”

On Mark Henry’s Comments: “I listened to Mark Henry’s interview on TMZ; Mark is a very intelligent human being. Mark Henry loved and adored Hulk Hogan growing up, as did everyone, and I am sure he was deeply hurt by the situation, and just from the standpoint that it was one of his childhood heroes,” Ryback said. “But as stated, he is a human being, which people tend to forget with wrestling in general, but somebody of that magnitude he has created so many amazing moments in people’s lives, and kids’ lives that are now adults and what not that it is easy to forget when you put these people on pedestals up on higher levels but we forget that at the end of the day they are humans and they do everything as everyone else does, including making mistakes so I think it is a good thing that he is back. That doesn’t mean that everyone is going to forgive him, but all he can do is live a better life for his fans and for everyone that supports him.”

On Hogan Getting a Second Chance: “I think it is only fair to give the man another opportunity because I think he is a big reason WWE is where it is today. No one person made WWE; it was a group efforts with generations of wrestlers, but it is a good thing,” Ryback said. “I am happy for Hulk Hogan personally, and I think he has done his time; again, everyone makes mistakes, and I am glad he is back.”