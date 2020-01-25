Ryback Doesn’t Agree With Impact’s Decision To Put The World Title On Tessa Blanchard

– Ryback gave his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact World Title and agreed with the sentiment Booker T expressed on a recent episode of his podcast. Highlights are below.

On Tessa winning: I don’t watch IMPACT Wrestling, I’m never going to watch IMPACT Wrestling. Even when it was TNA, I just never been into it. It’s weird to me. And I say this from the standpoint of, if Brock Lesnar came out and all of a sudden wanted to be the Women’s Champion, is that okay? He wants to feel more feminine. There’s a reason why they have titles and things of that nature and I don’t understand going that way. If they’re just trying to get people talking, it’s not good way. Booker T is not wrong. It’s nothing against Tessa, she’s just the talent. Obviously the company wanted to go that direction. She’s just doing her job. Now, does she defend her title against the women? What about the other men on the roster? Where do you go from it? Why do you have all these different titles? Why not have the one title and let men and women fight over time then. I think there would be outrage among women if, in all of sports, men just wanted to fight for women’s titles. ‘I’m gonna be the women’s champion. I deserve it. Why can’t I?’ There would be so many arguments why you shouldn’t do that, right? So why is it okay to go the other way? I feel like this women’s empowerment thing, that’s not the play.

On divisions in wrestling: If an all out war broke out in the world, men vs. women, who do you think is going to be standing at the end of the day? It’s men, all day long. It’s not that women aren’t capable. I don’t know why we’re blurring the lines on this. I’m happy for Tessa that she got to achieve that. It’s part of the bigger problem in wrestling and why it’s not drawing anymore. We’ve thrown all the rules out the window.

On creating buzz: If you want to pop the internet, put a title on a fan then. Let’s get people talking on the internet. You’d actually be hurting yourself further by doing this. You have divisions for a reason.

