Ryback Insults CM Punk in Response to Instagram Post by Renee Young

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Ryback Smackdown

– Yesterday on her Instagram account, Renee Young posted a clip of herself with CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Paige walking out of the FOX Sports studio for the show. In the clip, Paige says, “We’re back b-tches!” Former WWE Superstar Ryback commented on the clip in the Instagram post, writing, “4 bad ass b****es.” You can see the Instagram post with Ryback taking a shot at Punk the comments section below.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was back as an on-air analyst for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. You can check out 411’s recap of the show for this week RIGHT HERE.

