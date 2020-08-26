Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months

On a recent edition of Ryback TV, Ryback discussed an incident where Triple H told him that John Cena will be the last marquee name WWE will ever have. He added that he thinks WWE purposefully keeps a cap on people so that they don’t become too big a star. He also said that he thinks AEW will surpass WWE in the TV ratings in the next 12-18 months. His comments are below.

On how Triple H told him John Cena is the last marquee name WWE is gonna have: “He goes, ‘John Cena is the last marquee name we’re ever gonna have.’ I’ve said it before, Hunter could have just been saying that to get, like, they’re not gonna give me a big contract, that could have been just that. We had moments where we had good conversations at times, especially early on. I think he was just telling me, kind of like, hey, off the record, this is what this is. But at the same time, people will say, what about Roman, what about this guy? I believe they put people in top positions that they know are not going to get too over. The guys that get organically over that could become the big stars, things that happened with Rusev and different people at different periods, they put the kibosh on it because they knew they’re going to get too big.”

On AEW surpassing WWE in the ratings: “I think in the next 12-18 months, I think they surpass WWE overall in the ratings. I really do. I think that gap has closed a lot already. Like if I had said that a year ago, I would have sounded fucking crazy, but I truly believe it because I think the business model, unless WWE changes that, I think it has caught up to them overall.”

