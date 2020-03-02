Ryback Loves The Matt Hardy/Randy Orton Angle, Wants to See One More Week

Ryback has weighed in on Matt Hardy’s mini-angle with Randy Orton, and he’s quite a fan. The former WWE star discussed Hardy’s appearances on Raw last month where he came out to take Orton to task for his assault on Edge, which led to Hardy being attacked for two straight weeks.

The angle was reportedly being used to write Hardy off of TV, although rumors of his WWE departure once his contract expires today are not yet confirmed. You can see Ryback’s comments on the situation below, as well as the video clip:

On the angle: “I loved the Matt Hardy/Randy Orton stuff. I love Matt Hardy just being the ‘Kenny from South Park on his way out. That’s what I feel like it [is], I saw some videos. Actually now, I am a fan of bringing Matt Hardy — I want him to come back one more week. It’s getting the angle over with Randy, it makes Matt look like — Edge has been off TV, Matt keeps showing back up after getting f**ked up. It’s not doing regular matches, [because] he’s already banged up, and he’s he’s on the way out. And it’s with Randy, who is a top, top guy. I would be a fan of one more week with Matt Hardy. Let Orton get some real, real heat out of this.”

On why he’s such a fan of it: “Just because it’s working. I really think it’s working. And Matt is a doing a phenomenal job with this, and it’s getting — I love it because for me, it’s not just the senseless jobbing a guy out where there’s no payoff. It is helping an angle go over on your way out and he’s not actually — he’s much more figured in. I’d rather see that than Matt Hardy being on TV with no entrance putting a guy over in two minutes that means nothing, they’re not gonna do anything with. It is fueling an angle. I love it. I think that’s actually, they have something with that. It would be, one more week with Matt Hardy, I would be a fan of.”

