Ryback On WWE Possibly Moving PPVs to ESPN+, Says Fans Will Complain But Buy Them

On a recent Conversations With the Big Guy, Ryback weighed in on rumors that WWE is in talks with ESPN+ to move PPVs onto that service. Ryback was commenting on the report that WWE was in talks with ESPN to bring WWE content to the streaming service, with the idea that it is likely moving the PPVs off the WWE Network and charging for them.

Ryback discussed why he thinks its a great idea and dismissed the notion that fans wouldn’t pay for the PPVs, suggesting the number that leave will be far less than the ones who stay. Highlights and the video clip are below:

On the rumors WWE is in talks with ESPN: “I love the move to ESPN+. And I’ll always tell — I think that is, whatever backlash they’re going to get from the hardcore people bitching about what they pay? WWE, the whole network thing was a f**king horrible thing for the $9.99. As a talent, people there, what the f**k are they doing giving this stuff away for free? It was horrible, and looking back it was horrible all the way around. So my thing is, that business model isn’t working, they need to fix it. I think, and we talked about it, I think going to ESPN is the only move they should even consider. I don’t like going to Peacock [NBC’s streaming service], I think that’s too high-risk. The ESPN/UFC model is working. It is working, and it’s getting them — they want that more mainstream exposure? Great.”

On people who say they won’t pay for the PPVs: “I like the move to ESPN+. They’re going to get backlash for it [but] at the end of the day, I’m telling you, these people bitching? They’re going to f**king order the PPVs. And this is me — and I understand you guys are frustrated, because you think everything is so s**ty. I’m f**king telling you, they will f**king buy it. And for every one that doesn’t, there’ll be ten that do … They’re all gonna bitch; that’s what they do. They’re gonna bitch about the $4.99, and then they’re gonna bitch about the PPV [price]. WWE just has to look at this from a, ‘This is the new model’ and I honestly think they’ll be making more money than ever in the next three years … And the boys will hopefully make more on PPVs, and our generation really got f**ked on that.”

