Ryback Praises Paige, Says Her Having to Retire ‘Sucks’

– Ryback discussed the reports that Paige is done in the ring due to her recent injury on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, praising the WWE star and sayint that it “really sucks” if its true. Highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Paige reportedly having to retire due to her injury: “She has always been super sweet to me. She is a great girl. During a live event, one of the other wrestlers kicked her and gave her a stinger, or what they thought was a stinger, but it alerted them with something else that was going on. She got into wrestling at a young age, she has been wrestling her whole life so it really sucks.”

On a possible return for her at some point: “For fans listening, wrestlers are human beings and I’ve always said that I have experienced things where I have my career taken away from me at different points and I was very fortunate to have left when I did to of found the issues that I had or else I would have been done. You never know with medical advancements 10 years from now that they will find something, but as of right now she is done, and that sucks, but I hope that isn’t true. She is an amazing talent and an amazing person.”

On what she does for WWE going forward: “Hopefully WWE finds something for her in a non-wrestling role, something to keep her busy. She is on Total Divas and all that. Mentally it is going to be very tough for her; she has gone through a lot already, but hopefully she can remain optimistic. She comes from a wrestling family so all she knows is wrestling, but I hope she has other interests outside of wrestling that she can latch on to.”