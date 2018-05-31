Ryback Praises WWE’s New FOX Deal, Discusses All In Selling Out

– Ryback discussed WWE’s new deal with FOX for Smackdown, All In selling out and more on his latest Conversation With the Big Guy podcast. Highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE’s new $1 billion, five year deal with FOX for Smackdown: “That is a lot of money. That is a huge deal. I stopped trading WWE stock many years ago, but I wish I was in that before that happened. That would have worked out nicely. That is great.”

On WWE gaining exposure through the deal alongside professional sports: “Congratulations to them, that is a lot of money. That is definitely a lot more than their previous TV deal. You can’t knock them for signing that one. Exposure-wise because with the sports programming, and having it tied in, they will promote that with the other shows, which will get them more eyes now. It is not just on one channel, it is on several channels, so that is amazing for WWE.”

On All In selling out: “I was talking with Cody the other day, texting with him. I think that it is phenomenal to sell out a show that fast, and again, there isn’t any matches announced outside of Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, but I am sure they are going to have a stacked lineup all the way down the lineup, I can imagine. That is definitely a huge victory for them. It makes you wonder if they would have ran a bigger arena, how big could this have been? It is already enormous for professional wrestling and for them. It is one show but it is eventually knocking down the doors and it is opening up bigger doors for much bigger shows. Again, great start. They can decide by then if they want to go bigger on the next one and they will have the track record of doing the one so it won’t be as much of a risk doing the second, and then if they have an amazing show, which I take it that they will, it sounds like the Starrcast deal. He actually asked me to be part of that Starrcast thing but I don’t really know what is going on during that time period because I will be doing some stuff, but I politely declined at this point because I don’t know what I have going on at that point. I prefer to wrestle than to just go and do a meet and greet, especially with that type of audience I would much rather wrestle in front of, but you never know, we will see what happens with that, but I am extremely happy for him and all those guys. They set a goal and they did it. Anybody who has anything negative to say about that, that isn’t cool I will say.”

On people questioning the legitimacy of All In’s sellout: “Those ticket agencies do that for every big event, again, that is a small number. It is crazy the amount of hate there is in the world of pro wrestling. Again, say StubHub bought 5,000 tickets, that is not in their hands; not in Cody Rhodes or The Young Bucks’ hand. That is another business buying tickets to make money. At the end of the day, they keep doing what they are doing and the show has 10,000 people then those people won’t have any arguments, but they will find something else to b***h and moan about other than that. That is what they do. They go from one thing to the next; they can’t just allow people to be successful and happy. There are billions of people on this planet and the majority of them are in a negative place. You just smile and move on because they accomplished what they set out to do. When you are not in the public eye, not everyone is using social media to keep tabs on everything going on, it’s kind of like, out of sight out of mind. For my fans and followers, they understand what is going on. The casual audience and viewers that aren’t as loyal followers who do their own thing, which is totally fine, but they assume you’re not doing anything, which blows my mind but you are out of the invisible eye. [With this event], it proves that you don’t need WWE in order to be successful, these guys are proving that. With their Hot Topic license, I am sure they are doing more than OK.”

On CM Punk possibly appearing at the show: “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he is a part of it. I don’t think he is going to be involved in a match, but I think if the fight goes well then I definitely think he makes an appearance. If the fight doesn’t go well, I don’t know. Doing the signing is one thing, but again, it is professional wrestling. I am sure he would be welcomed back. That would be one way to have people talk about the show with him doing an appearance.”