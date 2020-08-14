Ryback Reacts to Marty Jannetty’s Claims of Killing a Man For Trying to Rape Him

One of the strangest wrestling stories in recent days has been Marty Jannetty’s claim that he killed a man years ago who tried to rape him, and now Ryback has weighed in on it. As previously reported, Jannetty claimed unprompted last week in a Facebook post that he killed a man when he was 13 after the man tried to sexually assault him during a drug deal. The WWE alum said that it was “the very first time I made a man disappear.” Police in Columbus, Georgia were looking into the claims.

Ryback discussed the matter on his Conversations With the Big Guy podcast, and you can see highlights plus the clip below:

On Janetty’s claim that he killed the man: “I know he had said that he made the man go missing, but then he also did reference the river where — and I don’t think he directly said he murdered him, but it heavily implied, if I’m not mistaken from what I saw. And then I saw he came out and said that, he said he never killed the person but kind of altered the story a bit. I know he did say he hit the man in the head with a brick repeatedly, which usually would probably kill somebody. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on. I just know, I’ve met Marty several times. And he’s always been nothing but kind and respectful, always smiling and happy. He’s just one of those stories of old-school pro wrestling, that with the business kind of — one of the negatives of the business for a lot of the guys that have gotten into it. And it sucks to kinda see, you know. And then — I don’t know. It can’t be easy. You’re figured in for a part of your career, and then the guy you tag with goes on to make millions, and millions, and millions of dollars and you don’t on that. And then that alone can mentally, probably really play a huge role in your life if you’re still in that life. And he’s in that life, and that’s most pro wrestlers. And it’s just one of the negatives.”

On the possible repercussions against Janetty: “I hope Marty though, hopefully whatever it was is worked out. Hopefully he didn’t kill a man because obviously, that kinda stuff – that doesn’t just [go away]. It’s not like, ‘Oh, a certain amount of time has passed. You’re free.’ There can be very serious repercussions with that, if that is the case. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

On Janetty’s follow-up where he said the guy didn’t deserve to die but did try to rape him: “And again too, in fairness, if that is the situation and he’s defending himself too. And now, it’s not like he [committed an act of] cold-blooded murder. It’s a little different. But it’s just an odd place to go and confess that regardless.”

