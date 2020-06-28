Ryback On Reports of a Nexus Return Being Planned, Not Being Contacted, Why He’s Not Interested

On a recent episode of his Conversation With the Big Guy podcast, Ryback discussed the reports that WWE was trying to put together a Nexus reunion before the pandemic hit. Darren Young and others in the group have said that WWE was planning a reunion event for WrestleMania for the group’s 10 year anniversary, which was scuttled by the pandemic. Young said that it was for WWE Network interviews and signings but that Stu Bennett had turned it down because the money wasn’t right.

Talking about the reunion, Ryback explained why he wasn’t contacted and why he wouldn’t be interested at this point and time. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On the reports of a Nexus return: “No, there was so — and I talked to Stu a little bit about it. I think — I’m not gonna be involved with anything with them. If that was going to happen, it was not not going to involve me at all, with everything going on right now, specifically with my Ryback trademark in August. Which, we’re waiting to see if they’re gonna drop that or not. And then if not, we got to start that whole dispute, deal with all that.”

On what the reunion was going to be for: “From what I, was explained to me, it was — I think it just for Axxess signings, and I think WWE low-balled the group, whoever was involved in the different things. I think they — I just don’t think. Whatever it was, it wasn’t like, to bring the group back for an angle. Now, that’s not to say if they did bring them back and it got a great reception, that they didn’t, and then they didn’t do something the following night on RAW. And then if it was going well, maybe they would bring everyone back. That is a very real possibility on that. But from what was explained to me, it was just more for signings at Axxess.”

On if he would come back if asked: “No. It would be no. I’ve overcome too much — and I love the group, I love the guys. I was in that for a very short period of time as a different character, and it was — what I’m working for to come back, is to come back in a singles role. For me to fulfill my destiny, and things I want to achieve in pro wrestling.

“I love being part of the group. I think at some point, if it was ever, you know, at a different time. Possibly if I was back involved in wrestling. But right now, specifically? Everything I walked away from as Ryback, and overcome with all the injuries, and the stem cells and the this, and the personal things between is to come back in a singles role, and overcoming all this adversity with that. So, where that would be, as great as that would be, it wouldn’t be what I’m working to come back from at this point in time. That’s not to say again, at a different time, absolutely. Because I have nothing but love or respect for everybody in the group. But, right now, my interest is in coming back as Ryback in a singles role.”

