Ryback Says WWE’s Dual-Branded PPVs Suck From A Performer’s Point of View

In the latest episode of his Conversations with the Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke about WWE’s decision to go back to dual-branded PPVs starting with Backlash on May 6.

He said: “I think the ‘In & Out Burger’ formula; when you simplify things, and you do it well, you are much better off than over-complicating the menu. I think Pro Wrestling over-complicated the menu a long time ago for the sake of money. There is a way to cut back on that now. From a performer’s standpoint it kind of sucks because guys that were going to be on pay-per-views, may not be getting on pay-per-views regularly because you are sharing brands, and you can only take a few matches from each show essentially. They have ways around it though; they can create longer pay-per-views to try and kind of narrow that gap, I think it is a good move. It is too much of a product, which I don’t think it is a good thing.“