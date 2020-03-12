Ryback Says Some WWE Talent Believe WrestleMania Will Be Cancelled, Says Vince McMahon Needs to Protect The Roster

On his Conversations With the Big Guy show last week, Ryback weighed in on the novel coronavirus situation and whether WWE will have to cancel WrestleMania. As you likely know, the COVID-19 situation is rapidly developing and WWE may be have to cancel the show if the Tampa city government decides to shut down all major events. As it stands, just in the last 24 hours President Trump set a suspension of travel from Europe to the US starting Friday and lasting a month which will restrict talent and fans from the UK from potentially arriving for the show.

On his show (keeping in mind this was last week and some situations have changed), Ryback discussed how some talent in the company have told him they believe that the show will be canceled and what WWE should do to protect the talent if they try to press on. Highlights and the video clip are below:

On the overall situation: “I think it’s important for people to understand that,obviously you want to control the spread of this, but healthy people typically aren’t dying from this. People die from the flu every year. There’s far worse things going on…but people are dying from it though. 2%, but typically it’s people who have weakened immune systems. Infections, and different things, and [people who are] more susceptible to that kind of thing.”

On the viruses’ quick-spreading capacity: “This thing is — there was a case in Washington state, then all of a sudden there were 11. And then there was somebody that they tested for it, that was supposed to not go out and was supposed to stay isolated, that chose to go to a f**king business function, I saw. And they spread the disease. You gotta understand, that’s gonna happen. And I knew that was gonna happen here. Of all of the places for that to happen, it’s gonna happen in the US with the mentality that people have here.”

On the possibility of WrestleMania being cancelled: “It’s be really easy to jump on Vince like, ‘Oh he’s a piece of s**t, he needs to cancel this.’ They’re far enough out right now where they’re probably going an eye on this, I would dare say, probably until the week before. And they’ll have to make a call eventually.”

On WWE talents’ thoughts on the show possibly being canceled: “From a wrestler’s standpoint, [the show] is in Tampa now. And now they’re gonna bring people from all over the world to this location. My thing is, if I’m a wrestler and I’m a performer and they choose — and I’m speaking from the talent. I’ve talked to a couple of people. The talent believe that WrestleMania is possibly going to be cancelled from what I’ve been told, based on what they’re seeing.”

On Vince McMahon needing to protect the WWE roster: “Now, if Vince chooses to run this, because this is a business and they’re going to take a huge [hit if it’s cancelled], it’s going to definitely impact a lot of things. You have to protect the wrestlers at all costs. Axxess, there should be no fan interaction with the wrestlers during WrestleMania. If they chose to do this, wrestlers should only have to show up to WrestleMania. You go in, and if you do the Hall of Fame, you keep them away. You keep the talent away from the audience. Which even that is, you know, you have to be really protective of the wrestlers from a business standpoint. if you go through with this. Which I have a feeling he’s gonna try to go through with no matter what. He’s gonna have to be forced to say ‘No’ if it does happen.”

On the possibility of an empty stadium WrestleMania: “Really? I don’t know, I’ve never thought about that. So that it’s not a complete loss — yeah, that’s very possible. Because this isn’t one of those situations where we can just like, ‘Well we can reschedule WrestleMania for a week or two later.’ This is — this [pandemic] can only get worse, quite possibly.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Conversations With the Big Guy with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.